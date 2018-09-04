A two-motorcycle accident Monday afternoon on Kansas Highway 16 sent both riders to University of Kansas hospital.

The accident occurred about 1:40 p.m. Monday at Kansas Highway 16 at Parallel Road.

The first motorcycle, a 2017 Harley trike, was driven by a 67-year-old rural Tonganoxie man. The second motorcycle, a 1948 Harley FL, was driven by a 70-year-old rural Tonganoxie man.

According to Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office reports, the Harley trike was headed north on K-16 and attempted to turn west onto Parallel when the driver failed to yield to the Harley FL, which was headed south on K-16, according to reports.

The rider of the Harley FL was thrown form his bike and sustained a severe head injury and other serious injuries, according to reports. He was taken to KU hospital by air ambulance.

The rider of the Harley trike was taken by Leavenworth County Emergency Medical Service to KU hospital for serious, non life-threatening injuries, according to reports.

The accident happened near Helen’s Hilltop, which is about 3 miles west of Tonganoxie.

The accident was one of two motorcycle accidents Monday. Another took place west of Basehor. More on that accident can be found on page 2A.

Monday’s wrecks came just more than a week after a motorcycle fatality accident in Tonganoxie. The biker, who was from Alaska, collided with a Tonganoxie Police car that was making a U-turn during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 24-40.