Today's news
Vehicle-motorcycle accident sends Tonganoxie man to KU hospital
September 4, 2018
A vehicle-motorcycle accident Thursday west of Basehor sent a Tonganoxie man to an area hospital.
Jayde Renee Jantzen, 22, Hays, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry about 3:35 p.m. Monday south on 174th Street.
Daniel Raymond Duffett, 28, Tonganoxie, was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on U.S. Highway 24-40 when Jantzen failed to yield and struck Duffett’s motorcycle, according to Kansas Highway Patrol reports.
Duffett was taken to University of Kansas hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, reports said.
Jantzen was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, KHP reports said.
More like this story
- Motorcyclist sent to area hospital following crash involving Tonganoxie High volleyball team bus
- Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in crash with Tonganoxie Police vehicle
- Accident on U.S. 24-40 sends 3 people to local hospitals
- Baldwin City resident killed, another injured in motorcycle wreck in southern Leavenworth County
- Motorcycle-vehicle wreck near Tonganoxie sends 2 to KU Hospital
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment