A vehicle-motorcycle accident Thursday west of Basehor sent a Tonganoxie man to an area hospital.

Jayde Renee Jantzen, 22, Hays, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry about 3:35 p.m. Monday south on 174th Street.

Daniel Raymond Duffett, 28, Tonganoxie, was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on U.S. Highway 24-40 when Jantzen failed to yield and struck Duffett’s motorcycle, according to Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

Duffett was taken to University of Kansas hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, reports said.

Jantzen was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, KHP reports said.