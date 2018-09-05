Learn all about donkeys

Jay and Stacy Ellis from Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue will visit at noon Saturday.

They will be at the Linwood Community Library for an outdoor program about donkeys. Guests will learn all about donkeys, their satellite rescue group, and be able to ask questions. They will also bring a couple of their donkeys with them.

Become a friend

The Friends of the Linwood Community Library will have their next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone interested in the Friends group is welcome to attend or join. You don’t have to live in the city of Linwood to become a Friend of the library. The group will be discussing several topics, including scheduling a fall book sale.

Looking for a few good vendors

The Linwood Elementary School PTC will hold a vendor and craft fair fundraiser Nov. 17, and they are currently seeking people interested in setting up a vendor booth at the fair.

There is an early bird registration discount off a booth fee if payment is received by Sept. 15. All proceeds from the fair go right back into Linwood Elementary School. Those interested in knowing more about becoming a vendor can view the group’s Facebook page at Linwood Elementary School PTC or call the school at 913-724-2323 for contact information.