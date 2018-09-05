McLouth UMC honoring first responders Sunday

McLouth United Methodist Church invites everyone to honor first responders during the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at the church.

After the service, there will be “EMERGE ‘N SEE” events.

Sept. 11 anniversary

Please remember to proudly display the American flag on Tuesday to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, their families, friends and loved ones who continue to endure the pain and all who are currently serving at home and abroad to preserve our cherished freedoms.

Threshing Bee is Sept. 14-16

Heart of America Antique Steam Engine and Model Association will present McLouth’s 61st Annual Threshing Bee Sept. 14 - 16 at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds. There’ll be various ongoing activities throughout the weekend and good family fun. Admission is free. Questions? Contact Austin Chapman at 785-691-6749.

Yard sales during Threshing Bee

As is tradition, the McLouth area will be buzzing with yard sales during Threshing Bee weekend.