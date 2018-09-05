A Tonganoxie City Council member is stepping down because she is moving out of the city.

Council President Kara Reed posted on her city council member Facebook page Tuesday that she was resigning.

She posted an open letter to citizens, elected officials and city staff and also read the letter at Tuesday's council meeting.

“It has been my great honor to serve alongside a dedicated staff and fellow elected officials on behalf of the city of Tonganoxie for the last five and a half years,” she wrote. “It is with regret that I must leave before my term has expired, but a move outside of city limits makes my resignation necessary.”

Reed said in the letter that her last meeting would be Oct. 15.

“It is my hope that, in order to ensure a smooth transition and full representation on the council for the citizens of Tonganoxie, the council can work to fill my seat prior to my departure so a new councilmember can be sworn in on November 5, 2018.”

An adjunct biology instructor at Kansas City Kansas Community College, Reed formerly served on the Tonganoxie Library Board and was an organizer of the Tonganoxie Sesquicentennial and Tonganoxie Days celebrations. Another of her volunteer activities has been Beauty for Ashes Uganda, which helps single mothers and widows in Uganda with long-term sustainable development, according to the organizations’ website.

Mayor Jason Ward initially appointed Reed to the council. She later successfully ran for re-election in 2015 as part of a crowded field. The top two vote-getters of a six-person race would win the election. Reed was the overall top vote-getter.

Reed then ran for state representative, but lost in the 42nd District general election to Republican Jim Karleskint, who defeated incumbent Connie O’Brien in the primaries that year.