Tonganoxie High split its first competition Saturday at University of St. Mary’s new cross country course in Lansing.

THS won the girls dual against Lansing. The Chieftains scored 23 points to Lansing’s 32.

Kristie Chambers won the dual with an individual time of 22 minutes, 50 seconds.

Madelyn Batchel was Lansing’s top runner with a second-place finish and a 23:20 time.

Katherine Wombwell placed third (23:54) and sister Heather Wombwell was right behind in fourth (24:03).

Mathia Slinkard placed 10th (25:36), Brooklyn Lang 11th (25:43) and Lauren Lawson 12th (26:02)

Macy Geiger placed 13th (26:29) and Natalee Shepard 14th (27:03).

Paige Landrum finished 18th (28:26), Chloe Temple 19th (28:27) and Grace Slabaugh 20th (29:58).

Also placing for THS were Samantha Angell (22nd, 30:50), Clara Altenhofen (23rd, 31:05), Chyanne Aaron (24th, 31:11) and Sydney Angell (27th, 33:17).

Lansing dominated the boys dual, scoring 15 to Tonganoxie’s 45.

Terry Robinson won the meet for Lansing with a top finish of 17:22. The Lions took the top five spots.

Calvin Morgan placed sixth with an 18:10 time, while Jakob Foley placed seventh (18:15) for the Chieftains.

Dylan Graham placed ninth (18:56), Josh Bosley 11th (19:33) and Jonah Stephen 12th (19:35).

Others placing for THS were Brendan Rogers (13th, 20:04), Jake Edholm (14th, 20:11), Josiah Stephen (19th, 21:12), Aaron Grant (20th, 21:17), Adrian Cullen (21st, 21:23), Scott Vick (24th, 21:42), Nolan Rogers (25th, 21:44), Aidan Boone (26th, 21:55), Nick Edholm (27th, 21:56), Samuel Manus (28th, 21:57), Chas Gilmore (30th, 22:23), Phillip Vaughn (31st, 22:24), Alex Falk (32nd, 22:56) and Kyle Chambers (37th, 25:22).

Tonganoxie continues its season at 9 a.m. Saturday with an invitational at Wamego.