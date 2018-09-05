Today's news
Tonganoxie seeking animal control services proposals
September 5, 2018
Tonganoxie is looking for animal control service proposals.
Inquiries about the request for proposals are due by 2 p.m. Sept. 14 and will be posted on the city’s website.
Inquiries should be directed to Dan Porter, assistant city manager; dporter@tonganoxie.org; 913-845-2620, ext. 1040.
Proposals must be submitted by 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Full details on the scope of services and submission instructions are available in the 2018 Animal Control Services Request for Proposals.
