Tonganoxie is looking for animal control service proposals.

Inquiries about the request for proposals are due by 2 p.m. Sept. 14 and will be posted on the city’s website.

Inquiries should be directed to Dan Porter, assistant city manager; dporter@tonganoxie.org; 913-845-2620, ext. 1040.

Proposals must be submitted by 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Full details on the scope of services and submission instructions are available in the 2018 Animal Control Services Request for Proposals.