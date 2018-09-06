Archive for Thursday, September 6, 2018

Tonganoxie High soccer blanks Atchison, 9-0, to take on Paola today at home

By Shawn Linenberger

September 6, 2018

Tonganoxie High got its first victory of the season with a 9-0 victory against Atchison on Tuesday in the home opener.

THS (1-0-1) built a 6-0 lead in the first half and then added three more goals in the second half for the victory.

The Chieftains will play again at 6 p.m. today at home against Paola.

