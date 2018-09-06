After winning a thrilling first set against Paola, the Tongaoxie High volleyball team wasn’t able to gain momentum and fell, 3-1, Tuesday at Paola.

THS won, 29-27, in the first set, but Paola came back and won the next three sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18, for the match victory.

The loss dropped THS to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in Frontier League play.