Louisburg hands Tonganoxie football its second defeat

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 8, 2018

Tonganoxie High trailed just 12-7 at halftime Friday, but the Chieftains couldn’t get any closer in the second half.

Louisburg won, 27-7, spoiling Tonganoxie’s home opener and inaugural Frontier League game at Beatty Field.

Tonganoxie now is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in Frontier League play. Louisburg is 2-0 and 2-0.

THS next is in action Friday with a clash against Eudora, which also is looking for its first victory.

The Cardinals lost, 28-7, to Piper in the season opener and 40-0 Friday to Bonner Springs.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Eudora.

