Tonganoxie High trailed just 12-7 at halftime Friday, but the Chieftains couldn’t get any closer in the second half.

Louisburg won, 27-7, spoiling Tonganoxie’s home opener and inaugural Frontier League game at Beatty Field.

Tonganoxie now is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in Frontier League play. Louisburg is 2-0 and 2-0.

THS next is in action Friday with a clash against Eudora, which also is looking for its first victory.

The Cardinals lost, 28-7, to Piper in the season opener and 40-0 Friday to Bonner Springs.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Eudora.