Louisburg hands Tonganoxie football its second defeat
September 8, 2018
Tonganoxie High trailed just 12-7 at halftime Friday, but the Chieftains couldn’t get any closer in the second half.
Louisburg won, 27-7, spoiling Tonganoxie’s home opener and inaugural Frontier League game at Beatty Field.
Tonganoxie now is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in Frontier League play. Louisburg is 2-0 and 2-0.
THS next is in action Friday with a clash against Eudora, which also is looking for its first victory.
The Cardinals lost, 28-7, to Piper in the season opener and 40-0 Friday to Bonner Springs.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Eudora.
