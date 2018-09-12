Tonganoxie High football helmets have a special sticker this year, but it’s not to signify a big play or other activity.

The sticker, which has the letters “AT” inside the outline of Kansas, brings awareness to the Kansas Athletic Trainers’ Society initiative “Safety in Football Campaign.”

As part of a statewide effort THS has joined the campaign.

KATS is sponsoring the initiative to share tips and directions about how teams can improve safety, lessen the risks of injury and keep the focus on the fun and camaraderie of football.

THS athletic trainer Mark Padfield, who also is a teacher at the high school, is a member of KATS.

The sticker symbolizes cumulative efforts of participating schools and KATS toward improving safety in youth football throughout the state.

As part of the campaign, KATS is asking participating schools to read public service announcements, hand out flyers and help advertise the campaign, especially during the first two weeks of the season. It was KATS’ hope that participating teams would have at least one home game during the first two weeks.

The THS football team plans to wear the stickers throughout the season.

According to KATS, with significant media attention focused on concussions and a possible link to long-term neurological conditions such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and with nationwide attention on the average of 12 high school and youth football players dying each year, many athletic programs have seen a renewed concern from their parents and their athletes regarding the overall safety of American football. Several families have now walked away from the sport altogether.

Unfortunately, what is being done and could be done to ensure for safety in football hasn’t been

communicated as strong and as consistent as the message of concern, according to information from KATS.

The organization, though, sees firsthand life-saving, injury prevention and in-depth rehabilitation that Kansas athletic trainers provide. Their work, with support of school administrations, has helped directly improve safety in football, KATS contends.

For more about KATS, visit ksathletictrainers.org and look for other social media posts, including ones with #KansasSafetyinFootball and the Facebook page KansasATSociety.