Second-half performance propels Tonganoxie High football past Eudora in road victory

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 14, 2018

Eudora struck first, but Tonganoxie answered again and again.

And again and again and again.

In a battle of winless teams Friday, EHS struck first and led, 6-0, after a quarter.

But Tonganoxie responded with what would be five unanswered touchdowns on the Chieftains’ way to a 34-6 road victory.

Tonganoxie led, 14-6, at halftime and then 20-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

THS improved to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in the Frontier League, marking the program’s first victory as a new member of the conference.

EHS dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

Tonganoxie now leads the all-time series, 6-5. THS has won three straight meetings, which have been in consecutive years.

Tonganoxie will play Bonner Springs next Friday at home. BSHS (1-2 and 1-2) is coming off a 24-23 loss earlier tonight against Spring Hill at David Jaynes Stadium in Bonner Springs.

