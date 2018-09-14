Eudora struck first, but Tonganoxie answered again and again.

And again and again and again.

In a battle of winless teams Friday, EHS struck first and led, 6-0, after a quarter.

But Tonganoxie responded with what would be five unanswered touchdowns on the Chieftains’ way to a 34-6 road victory.

Tonganoxie led, 14-6, at halftime and then 20-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

THS improved to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in the Frontier League, marking the program’s first victory as a new member of the conference.

EHS dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

Tonganoxie now leads the all-time series, 6-5. THS has won three straight meetings, which have been in consecutive years.

Tonganoxie will play Bonner Springs next Friday at home. BSHS (1-2 and 1-2) is coming off a 24-23 loss earlier tonight against Spring Hill at David Jaynes Stadium in Bonner Springs.