Tonganoxie football looks for first victory with road contest at Eudora
September 14, 2018
After scoring one touchdown in each of the first two games of the season, the Tonganoxie High football team will look to put more points on the scoreboard against Eudora, a team that also is ready to get its offense rolling.
Both teams are 0-2 overall and 0-2 in Frontier League play.
THS lost to Basehor-Linwood, 42-6, in Week 1 and 27-7 last week against Louisburg.
Eudora lost to Piper, 28-7, in Week 1 and 40-0 this past Friday against Bonner Springs.
This marks the first time Eudora and Tonganoxie have played as league foes since 1984.
Overall, the teams are knotted at 5-5 in the series record, according to THS alum Jeff Hughes, who has been researching Tonganoxie football and local leagues in general.
The teams first played in 1941. THS then didn’t field a team from 1942-45 due to World War II.
THS was 2-0 in the two years Eudora was in the Kaw Valley League (1983-84).
Eudora also has the only playoff victory, which came in the second round of the 2012 Class 4A playoffs. EHS won, 31-10, on its way to the state championship match. Holton won that contest, 21-0, and Eudora had to settle for state runner-up.
Tonganoxie has won the last two games. The Chieftains won, 35-7, last year at home and 46-40, in an overtime thriller in 2016 at Eudora.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. today at Eudora.
