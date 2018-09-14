After scoring one touchdown in each of the first two games of the season, the Tonganoxie High football team will look to put more points on the scoreboard against Eudora, a team that also is ready to get its offense rolling.

Both teams are 0-2 overall and 0-2 in Frontier League play.

THS lost to Basehor-Linwood, 42-6, in Week 1 and 27-7 last week against Louisburg.

Eudora lost to Piper, 28-7, in Week 1 and 40-0 this past Friday against Bonner Springs.

This marks the first time Eudora and Tonganoxie have played as league foes since 1984.

Overall, the teams are knotted at 5-5 in the series record, according to THS alum Jeff Hughes, who has been researching Tonganoxie football and local leagues in general.

The teams first played in 1941. THS then didn’t field a team from 1942-45 due to World War II.

THS was 2-0 in the two years Eudora was in the Kaw Valley League (1983-84).

Eudora also has the only playoff victory, which came in the second round of the 2012 Class 4A playoffs. EHS won, 31-10, on its way to the state championship match. Holton won that contest, 21-0, and Eudora had to settle for state runner-up.

Tonganoxie has won the last two games. The Chieftains won, 35-7, last year at home and 46-40, in an overtime thriller in 2016 at Eudora.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. today at Eudora.