The Tonganoxie High boys cross country team won the McLouth Invitational, while the girls team took second Thursday at the Stan Braksick Sports Complex in McLouth.

The boys won the meet with seven medalists in the top 25 and the overall champion, Calvin Morgan.

Morgan won the meet with a time of 18 minutes, 4 seconds.

Right behind him was Jakob Foley in second with an 18:15 time.

Dylan Graham placed ninth (19:02), Jake Edholm 12th (19:13), Josh Bosley 11th (19:13), Jonah Stephen 19th (19:44) and Brendan Rogers 21st (19:51).

Finishing in the top 20 for the girls were Kristi Chambers (ninth, 23 minutes, 13 seconds), Kathryn Wombwell (10th, 23:19), Eva Romero (12th, 23:53) and Heather Wombwell (19th, 24:24).

With an actual meet under his team’s belt, coach John Tollefson is able to start evaluating his team competition-wise.

“I think we are progressing well,” he said. “The boys are starting to close the gaps 1-5 and running well.

“Girls are young (3 freshmen and 3 sophomores on varsity) and are working on running as a pack and dropping time.”

The team competed at 4 p.m. Tuesday after The Mirror’s deadline with the Tonganoxie Invitational at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. Next up is the Rim Rock Classic on the University of Kansas’ home course between McLouth and Lawrence.

“Everyone was excited to get a meet in after the week without a meet,” Tollefson said. “Home meet Tuesday and Rim Rock Saturday should be good indicators.”

Soccer

Tonganoxie High had a 1-0 lead heading into the second half against league favorite Piper, but the Pirates responded with two second-half goals and won the match, 2-1, Thursday at Piper in Kansas City, Kan.

Javier Trujilo scored the goal, while Wyatt Martin turned in another strong performance as goalie.

THS also played on the road Tuesday at St. Marys Academy. Tonganoxie trailed, 1-0, at halftime and then played even in the second half with a goal each. Abel Mendoza scored Tonganoxie’s lone goal.

Now 1-3-1 overall and 0-2 in Frontier League play, THS had a 6 p.m. match Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline against Hayden at the Chieftain Park Soccer Complex.

That game started a three-game homestand for THS. Bonner Springs comes to town Thursday and Louisburg this coming Thursday.

Golf

Tonganoxie placed fourth Sept. 6 at the Wamego Invitational.

Next up for the girls golf team is Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Paola.