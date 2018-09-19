Chrissie Jeannin’s squad rattled off two straight victories heading into Saturday’s Rossville Invitational and continues to work on putting an extended winning streak together.

The Chieftains won against Piper at home, 3-1, Sept. 11 and then outlasted Pleasant Ridge, 3-2, Thursday at PRHS near Easton.

THS defeated Piper, 25-14, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17.

The team actually stormed back from a 2-0 set deficit against the Rams on Thursday.

But Tonganoxie rallied and won three sets of its own for the 16-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-8 victory.

Tonganoxie went 2-3 at the Rossville Invitational.

Chrissie went up against older sister and fellow THS alum Laura Jeannin and her Ottawa team in the first match. Ottawa outlasted THS, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22. Silver Lake also defeated THS, 25-10, 25-17, but the team bounced back with a victory against Wamego, 26-24, 25-15.

El Dorado handed Tongaoxie a third loss, 25-22, 25-21, but the team finished off the day with a victory against host Rossville, 25-11, 26-24.

The team stayed busy with two more matches Monday at Emporia.

Former Kaw Valley League foe Mill Valley swept THS, 25-10, 25-15, as did Emporia, 25-18, 25-15.

Tonganoxie was 5-7 on the season heading into a home match Tuesday against Bonner Springs that took place after The Mirror’s print deadline.

THS also plays Thursday against Bishop Ward in Kansas City, Kan., and is home starting at 8 a.m. Saturday for the Tonganoxie Invitational.

Ottawa, Eudora, Piper, Junction City, Gardner-Edgerton, Great Bend and Shawnee Mission Northwest, FL Schlagle and Topeka High all are slated to compete in the tournament.

Jeannin said her team continues to improve. It just needs to build on its strengths.

“When we play well and are talking and having fun we are a good team,” Jeannin said. “We play well together and are comfortable with each other.

“There still are some things that we need to work on but that should come with getting more confidence. Right now we are missing a lot of serves so we are giving up a lot of points by doing that so once we get that under control we will be better off, too.”

Some team leaders so far are junior Erin Gallagher with 69 kills and freshman Jordan Knipp with 57.

Senior Taylor Knipp has 37 and senior Corinn Searcy 25.

Jordan Knipp leads the squad in Attack attempts with 153.

Gallagher has 131, Taylor Knipp 95 and Corinn Searcy 73. Junior Lauren Gray has 68 attack attempts on the season.

Taylor Knipp has a team-high 18 aces, with sophomore Frankie Downing right behind with 17. Jordan Knipp has 15 and sophomore Lexi Ziolo 12.

As for serving attempts, Taylor Knipp (113), Jordan Knipp (100), Downing (99), Ziolo (84) and senior Grace Wogomon (81) lead the pack.

Wogomon is the team’s assist leader with 221.

Taylor Knipp is atop the blocking list with 17. Searcy has 10, Gallagher four, Gray 2 and Jordan Knipp 1.

As for digs, junior Abby Marcouillier has 81, with Jordan Knipp in second with 42. Ziolo has 37, Downing 29 and Wogomon 21.