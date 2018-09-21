It would be hard to accuse the 2018 Tonganoxie High boys soccer team of being boring.

Through seven matches, all but two contests have been decided by one goal.

Of those two remaining contests, the first two of the season, the first was a tie and the second 9-0 victory.

After three straight heartbreakers, Tonganoxie is on a two-match winning streak of its own thanks to late heroics.

Trailing 1-0 Tuesday against Hayden, THS answered with a Desi Wagner goal in the second half for the equalizer.

And then, in overtime, Gage Somer scored the golden goal on a free kick from 22 yards out for the 2-1 victory against the Topeka private school.

On Thursday, THS again was at home against Bonner Springs.

Tonganoxie went into overtime again for the 3-2 comeback victory. The teams were tied at 1 at halftime and 2-2 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Desi Wagner got the golden goal with a bomb assist from goalkeeper Wyatt Martin. It was Wagner’s second goal of the day. Javier Trujilo scored the other goal for THS.

Tonganoxie is now 3-3-1 overall and 1-2 in Frontier League play.

Next up for THS is Louisburg for a 6 p.m. match Tuesday at Chieftain Park Soccer Complex. Tonganoxie is back on the road two days later Sept. 27 at Spring Hill.