Eudora struck first, but Tonganoxie answered again and again.

And again and again and again.

In a battle of winless teams Friday, EHS struck first and led, 6-0, after a quarter.

But Tonganoxie responded with what would be five unanswered touchdowns on the Chieftains’ way to a 34-6 road victory.

Tonganoxie led, 14-6, at halftime and then 20-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

All of Tonganoxie’s scores came on the ground Senior running back Korbin Riedel led Tonganoxie with four touchdowns. He amassed 151 rushing yards on 33 carries, with his longest run being 25 yards. Senior quarterback Hayden Robbins had the other touchdown. He ran five times for 26 yards, including a 15-yard scamper.

THS racked up 236 yards rushing and 122 through the air.

Robbins went 9-for-15 with 122 passing yards. Sophomore Dallas Bond led the receiving corps with 49 yards with three receptions. Junior Elijah Tyner had 32 yards with three receptions. Senior Drake Pray tallied 29 yards on two catches and Riedel a 12-yard reception.

Defensively, juniors Cole Sample and Dustin Rhoads had 10 tackles each.

Sample tallied eight solo and Rhoads seven. Pray and fellow senior Jake Miller had nine tackles each. Miller had seven of those as solos, while Pray had three.

Pray and freshman Andrew Colvert each recovered a fumble for the Chieftains.

THS punted just once, but it was a good one. Robbins’ lone punt went 48 yards.

In total, THS ran 63 plays to Eudora’s 42. Tonganoxie registered 16 first downs to Eudora’s seven, but Tonganoxie also had six penalties (55 yards) to Eudora’s two (25 yards).

THS improved to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in the Frontier League, marking the program’s first victory as a new member of the conference.

EHS dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

Tonganoxie now leads the all-time series, 6-5. THS has won three straight meetings, which have been in consecutive years.

Tonganoxie will play Bonner Springs this Friday at home. BSHS (1-2 and 1-2) is coming off a 24-23 loss Friday against Spring Hill at David Jaynes Stadium in Bonner Springs. Bonner Springs, which was a Kaw Valley League foe, came with Tonganoxie from the KVL to the Frontier League, so this will be Tonganoxie’s second conference game.