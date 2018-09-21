It appears outgoing council member Kara Reed, who served for five and half years on the Tonganoxie City Council, will not have a hand in selecting her successor.

Reed announced at the Sept. 4 meeting that she would be resigning because she was moving outside the city limits.

“It has been my great honor to serve alongside a dedicated staff and fellow elected officials on behalf of the city of Tonganoxie for the last five and a half years,” she wrote in a letter she read to citizens, city staff and fellow members of the governing body. “It is with regret that I must leave before my term has expired, but a move outside of city limits makes my resignation necessary.”

Reed said in the letter that her last meeting would be Oct. 15.

“It is my hope that, in order to ensure a smooth transition and full representation on the council for the citizens of Tonganoxie, the council can work to fill my seat prior to my departure so a new councilmember can be sworn in on November 5, 2018.”

At Monday’s meeting, City Manager George Brajkovic drew up a timeline with a Sept. 26 deadline for interested applicants based on the first announcement coming Sept. 4. Council members Curtis Oroke and Rocky Himpel voiced concerns that the timeline didn’t allow enough time for interested applicants to apply. Reed was agreeable to pushing the deadline into early October.

“I’d personally like to see continuity, someone sitting here when I leave,” Reed said. “I think the city is best served by having a full council if possible.”

By statute, the council has 60 days from the announcement of a resignation to appoint someone to a vacant seat. After that, voters would decide a replacement to fill the rest of the unexpired term through a special election.

Himpel said there should be more time for the process and proposed a deadline of Oct. 26, which is beyond Reed’s final meeting, with the option to appoint a new member by the Dec. 3 meeting.

“My opinion is that she earned that right,” Ward said. “She put in a lot of hours of hard work for this town. I‘d like to give her that opportunity.

“This is a small community. People interested in City Council have already heard. If you’re interested, you ought to throw your hat in and participate.”

Himpel said he respectfully disagreed and wanted to give the public ample time to apply.

“Tell me, Rocky, how much of a process do you need?”

Himpel again contended people need more time to apply for such a crucial position, including additional screening of applicants. Himpel also said some people might not have read about the vacancy yet.

“Then I would argue that they’re not involved enough in city business to apply for a position.”

Ward suggested an Oct. 7 deadline for applicants and a decision to be made Oct. 15. The council, however, voted, 4-1, for the Oct. 26 deadline for applicants, with Reed casting the dissenting vote.

A story on the city’s website first appeared Tuesday with information about the process. Applications for council and other boards already has been available for months. Assistant City Manager Dan Porter said Tuesday that one applicant applied through the online portal a few days after Reed resigned.

The city has received some applications already, Brajkovic said.

For more information about the vacancy, go to tonganoxie.org.

Additional news online

Several topics were discussed at Monday’s meeting. For more from the meeting, visit tonganoxiemirror.com for future stories.