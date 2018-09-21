Tonganoxie High will try to beat Bonner Springs in football in two consecutive seasons for the first time since 2005 and 2006 tonight at Beatty Field.

THS (1-2 overall and 1-1 Frontier League) takes on a Bonner Springs team (1-2 and 1-2) with a similar start.

Tonganoxie got its first victory with a 34-6 triumph this past Friday against Eudora. BSHS blanked Eudora, 40-0, the week before.

Bonner Springs opened the season with a 41-0 loss to Paola and also lost this past Friday in 24-23 defeat to Spring Hill at David Jaynes Stadium in Bonner Springs.

Tonganoxie is 14-24-2 against Bonner Springs since World War II, according to THS alum and local football historian Jeff Hughes.