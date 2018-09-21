Today's news
Tonganoxie football looking for back-to-back victories against Bonner Springs
September 21, 2018
Tonganoxie High will try to beat Bonner Springs in football in two consecutive seasons for the first time since 2005 and 2006 tonight at Beatty Field.
THS (1-2 overall and 1-1 Frontier League) takes on a Bonner Springs team (1-2 and 1-2) with a similar start.
Tonganoxie got its first victory with a 34-6 triumph this past Friday against Eudora. BSHS blanked Eudora, 40-0, the week before.
Bonner Springs opened the season with a 41-0 loss to Paola and also lost this past Friday in 24-23 defeat to Spring Hill at David Jaynes Stadium in Bonner Springs.
Tonganoxie is 14-24-2 against Bonner Springs since World War II, according to THS alum and local football historian Jeff Hughes.
