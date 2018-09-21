Today's news
Tonganoxie High volleyball takes 6-8 record into tomorrow’s Tonganoxie Invitational
September 21, 2018
Tonganoxie High volleyball will take a 6-8 record into its home tournament tomorrow.
THS will be home for an 8 a.m. meet as host to Ottawa, Eudora, Piper, Junction City, Gardner-Edgerton, Great Bend, Shawnee Mission Northwest, FL Schlagle and Topeka High.
Tonganoxie lost Monday to Mill Valley, 25-10, 25-15, and Emporia, 25-18, 25-15, at Emporia.
Bonner Springs won a Frontier League match, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16, on Tuesday at THS, but the Chieftains got back on track with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-14, sweep against Bishp Ward in Kansas City, Kan.
THS is 6-8 overall and 1-3 in Frontier League play.
The team also is home Monday against Kansas City Christian and Baldwin on Monday and Tuesday against Spring Hill.
Tonganoxie returns to the road Sept. 27 at Louisburg.
