Editor's note: An earlier version of this story indicated that Charles Gillis was taken to University of Kansas hospital with injuries. An update on the report shows that doctors notified family Tuesday that Gillis had died.

A three-vehicle accident Monday has claimed the life of a St. Louis man.

The accident took place about 3:40 p.m. Monday at 166th Street and U.S. Highway 24-40.

A 2015 freightliner truck driven by Dale E. Fryman, 63, Leavenworth, was heading north on 166th Street crossing U.S. 24-40, while a 2001 Chevrolet SUV driven by Charles S. Gillis, 20, St. Louis, was heading west on U.S. 24-40. A 2016 Ford van driven by Christopher W. Battle, 22, Kansas City, Mo., was at a stop sign ready to head south on 166th Street.

Fryman’s freightliner truck pulled out in front of Gillis’ SUV, causing the SUV to strike the middle axle of the freightliner truck. The truck then spun and struck the front of Battle’s van, according to Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

Gillis was taken to University of Kansas hospital with injuries. An updated report showed that Gillis had died as a result of his injuries. A doctor notified family of the death Tuesday, according to the KHP report.

Fryman and Battle were not injured, according to KHP reports.

All three were wearing safety restraints, reports said.