It would be hard to accuse the 2018 Tonganoxie High boys soccer team of being boring.

Through eight matches, all but two contests have been decided by one goal.

Of those two remaining contests, the first two of the season, the first was a tie and the second 9-0 victory.

After three straight heartbreakers, Tonganoxie is on a three-match winning streak of its own thanks to late heroics.

Trailing 1-0 Sept. 18 against Hayden, THS answered with a Desi Wagner goal in the second half for the equalizer.

And then, in overtime, Gage Somer scored the golden goal on a free kick from 22 yards out for the 2-1 victory against the Topeka private school.

On Thursday, THS again was at home against Bonner Springs.

Tonganoxie went into overtime again for the 3-2 comeback victory. The teams were tied at 1 at halftime and 2-2 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Desi Wagner got the golden goal with a bomb assist from goalkeeper Wyatt Martin. It was Wagner’s second goal of the day. Javier Trujilo scored the other goal for THS.

On Tuesday, a Somer goal on a penalty kick in the second half helped the Chieftains to a 1-0 victory.

Goalkeeper Wyatt Martin helped preserve the shutout, while Abel Mendoza also helped the Tonganoxie defense keep Louisburg in check.

Tonganoxie is now 4-3-1 overall and 2-2 in Frontier League play.

Tonganoxie is back on the road Thursday at Spring Hill.

Season results

Aug. 24 at Kansas City Christian, T, 2-2 (0-0-1)

Sept. 4 ATCHISON, W, 9-0 (1-0-1)

Sept. 6 at Paola, L, 2-1 (1-1-1, 0-1)

Sept. 11 at St. Marys Academy, L, 2-1 (1-2-1, 0-1)

Sept. 13 at Piper L, 2-1 (1-3-1, 0-2)

Sept. 18 HAYDEN, W, 2-1 (OT) (2-3-1, 0-2)

Sept. 20 BONNER SPRINGS, W, 3-2 (OT), 3-3-1, 1-2)

Sept. 25 LOUISBURG, W, 1-0, (4-3-1, 2-2)

Sept. 27 at Spring Hill

Oct. 2 at Junction City

Oct. 4 OTTAWA

Oct. 8 at Maur Hill Mount Academy

Oct. 11 at Baldwin

Oct. 16 at Seaman

Oct. 18 EUDORA