The second annual Tonganoxie Car Show will be Saturday at Tonganoxie High School, 300 U.S. Highway 24-40 in Tonganoxie.

Registration will start at 8 a.m., with this year’s show to run until 4 p.m.

Entry price is $15 the day of the event. Cost of registration for students is $10 and cost for adult participants who pre-register is $12.

For more information about the event, contact Tony Maurer at tmaurer@tong464.org or 913-416-1400, ext. 2051.

Readers also can like the Tonganoxie Auto Tech Car Show page on Facebook.