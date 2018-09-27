Archive for Thursday, September 27, 2018
Tonganoxie High Car Show is Saturday
September 27, 2018
The second annual Tonganoxie Car Show will be Saturday at Tonganoxie High School, 300 U.S. Highway 24-40 in Tonganoxie.
Registration will start at 8 a.m., with this year’s show to run until 4 p.m.
Entry price is $15 the day of the event. Cost of registration for students is $10 and cost for adult participants who pre-register is $12.
For more information about the event, contact Tony Maurer at tmaurer@tong464.org or 913-416-1400, ext. 2051.
Readers also can like the Tonganoxie Auto Tech Car Show page on Facebook.
