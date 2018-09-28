Archive for Friday, September 28, 2018

2018 Tonganoxie High boys soccer season results

By Shawn Linenberger

September 28, 2018

Aug. 24 at Kansas City Christian, T, 2-2 (0-0-1)

Sept. 4 ATCHISON, W, 9-0 (1-0-1)

Sept. 6 at Paola, L, 2-1 (1-1-1, 0-1)

Sept. 11 at St. Marys Academy, L, 2-1 (1-2-1, 0-1)

Sept. 13 at Piper L, 2-1 (1-3-1, 0-2)

Sept. 18 HAYDEN, W, 2-1 (OT) (2-3-1, 0-2)

Sept. 20 BONNER SPRINGS, W, 3-2 (OT), 3-3-1, 1-2)

Sept. 25 LOUISBURG, W, 1-0, (4-3-1, 2-2)

Sept. 27 at Spring Hill, L, 4-0 (4-4-1, 2-3)

Oct. 2 at Junction City

Oct. 4 OTTAWA

Oct. 8 at Maur Hill Mount Academy

Oct. 11 at Baldwin

Oct. 16 at Seaman

Oct. 18 EUDORA

