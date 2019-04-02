Tonganoxie High baseball put together a bit of a late rally in its first Frontier League contest, but the Chieftains couldn’t close the entire gap and fell, 6-2, to Spring Hill on Wednesday, March 27, at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

Spring Hill jumped out in front with two runs in the second and another in the third for a 3-0 lead.

THS kept them scoreless in the fourth , but the Broncos replicated those previous scores in the fifth and sixth and took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth.

Gehrig Goldbeck knocked in Jayden Wilson with a single to center.

Ethan Staples moved Goldbeck to third with a single past the shortstop. Goldbeck then scored on an error. The Chieftains wouldn’t be able to score any more after that. THS fell to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in Frontier League play.

Tonganoxie had some chances earlier in the game to score, including in the bottom of the first when Austin Fisher knocked a single to left. Staples tried to score, but was called out at home. It looked as though his foot might have gotten under the tag, but the out ended Tonganoxie’s scoring opportunities in the first.

The Chieftains also did some good work with the gloves, as they threw out a couple of Spring Hill runners at home.

Ethan Basler also threw out a Spring Hill baserunner trying to advance to third from first following a base hit to Basler in right field.

Staples went 4-for-4 in the game, while Fisher and Bonson Cunningham both went 2-for-4.

Goldbeck got an RBI and Matt Perich a stolen base in the game.

Tonganoxie stranded 11 runners on base, while Spring Hill left six on base.

THS played Tuesday at Piper after The Mirror’s deadline.

From there, it’s on to the Adam LaRoche Tournament, which is Friday through Saturday in Fort Scott. THS opens the tourney with a 2:15 p.m. quarterfinal game against Blue Valley North.

THS golf opens season

The Tonganoxie High golf team opened the season Tuesday with the Wamego Invitational. The meet took place after The Mirror’s deadline. The team competes again at 2 p.m. today in Bonner Springs and 1 p.m. Monday at Dub’s Dread in Kansas City, Kan.

THS softball back home

Last week’s games got canceled due to rain, but THS (2-0) is back at it this week. The team played Tuesday at Piper after The Mirror’s deadline and will be back at it at 6 p.m. Thursday against Eudora. The schedule continues Tuesday with action starting at 4:30 p.m. at Paola.

Soccer with another home match

The THS girls soccer team looks to get back in the win column.

Tonganoxie is 1-3 after opening the season with a victory.

The team lost, 4-2, March 26 at home against Leavenworth and against Wednesday, March 27, by a 5-0 score at Louisburg.

THS competed again Tuesday after The Mirror’s deadline against Hayden at home. THS also is home at 6 p.m. Thursday against Eudora and on the road at 6 p.m. Friday against Harmon in KCK.