Today's news
Driver not at scene of early morning wreck on K-16 west of Tonganoxie when officers arrive
April 4, 2019
A single vehicle rollover accident happened early Thursday morning.
The wreck took place about 1:15 a.m. Thursday on Kansas Highway 16 just west of Tonganoxie atop Hubbel Hill.
The driver fled the scene before leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ arrival, according to reports.
The vehicle was a 2006 blue Ford Escape. Inventory of the vehicle revealed documentation listed a 37-year-old Tonganoxie as possibly being the primary occupant of the Escape.
Heartland Tow took care of towing the vehicle from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
