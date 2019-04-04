A single vehicle rollover accident happened early Thursday morning.

The wreck took place about 1:15 a.m. Thursday on Kansas Highway 16 just west of Tonganoxie atop Hubbel Hill.

The driver fled the scene before leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ arrival, according to reports.

The vehicle was a 2006 blue Ford Escape. Inventory of the vehicle revealed documentation listed a 37-year-old Tonganoxie as possibly being the primary occupant of the Escape.

Heartland Tow took care of towing the vehicle from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.