Archive for Thursday, April 4, 2019
Night of Knights event is Friday
April 4, 2019
Genesis Christian Academy’s major annual fundraiser will be here in a few weeks.
The GCA Night of Knights starts at 5:30 p.m. April 5 at the school, 204 Washington St. in Tonganoxie.
The dinner and auction will feature silent and live auctions, raffles and door prizes.
For more information, call 913-845-9498 or visit genesisschools.org.
