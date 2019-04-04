Archive for Thursday, April 4, 2019

Night of Knights event is Friday

By Shawn Linenberger

April 4, 2019

Genesis Christian Academy’s major annual fundraiser will be here in a few weeks.

The GCA Night of Knights starts at 5:30 p.m. April 5 at the school, 204 Washington St. in Tonganoxie.

The dinner and auction will feature silent and live auctions, raffles and door prizes.

For more information, call 913-845-9498 or visit genesisschools.org.

