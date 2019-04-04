Mike Stieben will be the first Leavenworth County Commissioner representing the Fifth District.

Official results after canvassing took place Wednesday showed that Stieben, at Tonganoxie Republican, was the top vote-getter, collecting 681 votes. Tonganoxie Independent David Frese secured 651 votes for second place.

When all precincts had reported Election Night March 26, Stieben had a 33-vote lead (654-621). Some mail-in ballots and provisional ballots counted since then reduced that margin to 30 for the official count approved during the canvassing Wednesday.

Frese initially requested a recount Wednesday, but later decided against it that day, according to the county clerk’s office.

Stieben will be sworn in at 11 a.m. Friday at the Leavenworth County Justice Center. A reception will follow in county commission chambers at the courthouse.

His first meeting on the governing board will be the Wednesday, April 10, commission meeting.

Linwood Democrat Stuart Sweeney won 608 votes, while Independent and current Tonganoxie City Council Member Curtis D. Oroke had 200.

That equates to Stieben winning 31.8 percent of votes, Frese 30.4 percent, Sweeney 28.4 percent and Oroke 9.3 percent.

Lansing Republican Chad R. Schimke won the Fourth District race with 531 votes (41.6 percent). Lansing Independent Hank Spellman had 386 (30.2 percent) and Lansing Democrat Troy Smith 359 (28.1 percent).