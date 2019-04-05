The Tonganoxie High girls track team opened the season with a title and a member of the boys team got a new school record Monday at the Ottawa Invitational.

The girls team won the meet with 129 points, with Ottawa taking second with 119.

Maur Hill took third (36), Heritage Christian fourth (36), Hayden fifth (33), Kansas City Washington sixth (18) and Bishop Seabury seventh (6).

The THS boys took third in the meet, as junior Cole Sample set a new THS shot put record. He threw the shot put 57 feet, 9 inches, good for first place at the meet. He also won the discus with a throw of 156-10.

Maur Hill won the boys meet with 118.5 points. Hayden placed second (111), Tonganoxie third (79), Washington fourth (54.5), Ottawa fifth (51), Heritage Christian sixth (13) and Bishop Seabury seventh (6).

The teams were supposed to compete this past Friday at Junction City, but inclement forced the meet’s cancellation. THS was able to add Monday’s Ottawa meet to the schedule.

On the girls side, senior Trinity Touchton won the 100-meter hurdles (17.72 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (53.49).

The girls 4x100 also won that event (53.75).

In the girls high jump, freshman Emma Sunderland and senior Merkaia Khanthaboury went 1-2. Sunderland cleared 5 feet, while Khanthaboury’s best make was 4-10.

Touchton also won the triple jump (33-4.75), with Khanthaboury picking up another silver with a 33-6.75 leap.

Layce McCoy placed third in both the shot put and discus. The junior threw the shot 36-6.5 and the discus 81-10.5. Freshman Sydney Padfield took fifth in both events, with a best throw in shot put of 27-4 and discus 71-1.

McCoy also won silver in the javelin with a throw of 76-3.

Other THS girls to place at the meet were freshman Hattie Baldock in the long jump (fourth, 13-0) and high jump (4-6), senior Corinn Searcy in the 400 (third, 1:04.29) and sophomore Natalie Shepard in the 200 (second, 28.49). Sophomore Tessa Calovich placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (1:01.89), Khanthaboury third in the 100 hurdles (19.57) and Shepard third in the 100 (13.74).

For the boys team, junior Elijah Tyner placed third in both the 100 (11.59) and the 200 (24.21). Junior Dylan Grahamplaced sixth in the 400 (58.15), with sophomore Dallas Bond winning gold in the 110-meter hurdles (18.61) and bronze in the 300-meter hurdles (45.75).

Bond also placed fourth in the high jump (5-6) and freshman Kris Hurla fifth (5-0).

Seniors Wyatt Martin and Dylan Lang went 1-2 in the pole vault, with Martin clearing 10-6 and Lang 9-0.

Tyner also placed fifth in the long jump (18-1), while sophomore Josh Young finished fourth in the javelin (132-10).

Senior Calvin Morgan won the 800 (2:18.1) and took third in the 1,600 (5:02.4).

Senior Jacob Foley placed fourth in the 3,200 meters (11:03.36).

THS next will compete at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Basehor-Linwood and then at home for the 3:30 p.m. Tuesday start of the Tonganoxie Invitational.

After that, the team will compete at a meet April 12 at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium, the site of the state championships.