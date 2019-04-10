Maybe we should rethink the experts telling us to eat our vegetables and steer clear of soft drinks.

Just ask Angeline Goldasich, resident at Legend Healthcare in Tonganoxie.

Her son, the Rev. Mark Goldasich, hands her a cup of Dr. Pepper during an interview Monday with The Mirror. Angeline eagerly drinks a little by straw.

Asked what she likes most, she said Dr. Pepper, with Mark adding “probably chocolate.”

“Oh yeah!” Angeline exclaimed, her eyes lighting up.

Angeline will celebrate a big birthday on Friday. The former longtime Kansas City, Kan., resident turns 101.

Mark joked some more about his mother’s favorite foods.

She balked at the mention of vegetables.

As for a hamburger, Mark asked his mother what she liked on it.

Pickles?

“No,” she responded.

Mustard?

“No,” she responded quicker.

Almost before he could ask about ketchup, she had the same answer waiting for him.

Angeline isn’t a fan of vegetables, but she’s not too worried about getting her greens.

“I’m still alive,” she said.

On Strawberry Hill

Angeline grew up in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kan. She lived in a house on Fifth Street for 34 years before moving to Ohio Street in KCK in 1960. Angeline lived there for 53 years before moving to Tonganoxie where Mark is pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She resided at Vintage Park before moving across town to Legend Healthcare.

Angeline was one of eight children — she had six brothers and a sister. All of her brothers served in World War II and returned home after the service.

When asked about Angeline’s children, Mark interjected.

“I’m your favorite son,” joked Mark, who is an only child.

Her husband’s name was Carl and they were married 32 years.

Angeline worked many years for Pitko’s restaurant and catering.

She also is an avid Royals fan. Mark recalled his mother being at Pitko’s during Game 6 of the 1985 World Series when the Royals were playing the Cardinals.

“And you were pacing up and down the during Game 6,” Goldasich said.

Living a long life

So we know drinking Dr. Pepper can’t be all bad if it works for Angeline.

Asked about why she has lived so long, she gave a nod to the staff at Legend.

“They’re good to me,” Angeline said. “That has to be something to it.”

Mark shared another laugh with his mom.

“And probably chocolate,” Mark said with a chuckle.

It might be all of that Croatian cooking Angeline grew up on also, including one of her favorites, povitica bread.

She has always loved to sing — and dance. She’s moved to many a polka dances through the years.

Angeline might not have the dance card she had years ago, but she’s always up for an adventure.

The Tonganoxie resident got to spend more time with her son under unique circumstances.

Legend Healthcare residents and staff evacuated the facility after firefighters found a carbon monoxide leak. Residents were able to get back safely to their rooms later that day, but it worked out that the residents could stay at Sacred Heart in the interim and utilize the church’s various spaces.

“That worked out well,” Mark said. “I think she thought it was just an outing.”

There will be a party on her birthday Friday, but when you’re 101, you’ve got to spread the celebrations out. Mark said they would start today with friends coming in from Vintage Park and elsewhere, cousins visiting Thursday and more cake and celebrations Friday.

As for more thoughts on life and living it to the fullest, Mark said his mother always tells him “there is a God.”

“And make good memories, right?” Mark said. “Because that’s what lasts."