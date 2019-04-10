Tonganoxie High baseball ended up on the wrong side of a low-scoring Frontier League battle Tuesday.

Paola eventually jumped in front in the bottom of the fourth. With runners on first and second and two out, the Panthers’ Fletcher Aude drove in a run on an 0-2 line-drive single to left field.

THS tied the game in the top of the sixth, but Paola answered in the bottom-half of the inning and held on for the 2-1 victory.

Tonganoxie’s Jessie Collier got the Chieftains started in the top of the sixth with a single to left.

Collier then stole second and scored on Caden Woods’ single to left. Tonganoxie had 1 out with Woods on first, but the Panthers held the Chieftains to a single run after striking out the next tow batters.

Paola had one out in the bottom of the sixth when PHS’ C Gant hit a pop fly. But Tonganoxie first baseman Bronson Cunningham committed an error on the play.

PHS followed with two singles, the second knocking in what would be the winning run.

Gehrig Goldbeck got Tonganoxie off to a good start in the top of the seventh with a five-pitch walk, but Ethan Staples grounded into a double play and Ethan Basler struck out for the final out.

Collier and Woods both went 2-for-3 against Paola.

Jayden Wilson pitched six innings for Tonganoxie, allowing two runs on eight hits, with one of the runs being earned. He also struck out six and walked a batter.

Garrett Trimmer and Garrett Williams combined to allow five hits, strike out six and walk one.

Tonganoxie fell to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in Frontier League play.

THS continues its schedule with a 6:15 p.m. road game Thursday at Louisburg.