Steve Skeet is settling into his new office in downtown Tonganoxie.

Skeet, who became a Realtor in 2009, has moved Skeet Real Estate to the 500 block of Fourth Street.

His office is in the former Kramer and Associates building. The downtown space is a 3,000-square foot building with a great deal of history — it was built in 1889, as it was a bakery, ice cream shop and even a bus stop in previous lives.

In late 2013, Skeet became a real estate broker and started Skeet Real Estate in the former Meadows Construction office on Front Street just south of U.S. Highway 24-40.

Before that, he worked as a real estate agent from 2009-13 for Weichert Real Estate in Overland Park.

Skeet did paint upgrades and added a light fixture above the front door at his new office to give it a fresh look. He moved his office there in January.

He has three agents at the office, Mary Claypool, Zach Kaighin and Cole Concannon. New agent Alex Broers will be starting this month. Andrew Keehn also is the company’s new life and health insurance specialist. The business also offers life insurance and other supplemental health insurance products through Aflac. The business also carries a variety of other insurance providers, such as Progressive, Farmers Alliance, SafeCo, Dairyland, Foremost, Berkshire, Liberty Mutual and Metlife.

Skeet also is involved in the community, as he is president of the Tonganoxie Public Library Board, board member for Tonganoxie Business Association and a graduate of Leadership Southern Leavenworth County.

Skeet hopes to have a real estate training book series published at some point, as he said he’s been asked to write one for publication.

He is the 2019 state director for the Kansas Association of Realtors representing the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors. And, he recently was named one of the Top 10 agents in Kansas based on customer satisfaction, according to the American Institute of Real Estate Agents.

Skeet is a fourth-generation Tonganoxie resident who also has a tie to the city’s murals in the downtown pocket park just a short walk to the east.

Former Tonganoxie resident Kirby McRill, who is featured in the mural, is Skeet’s great-great-great uncle.