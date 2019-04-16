Tonganoxie High bounced back Thursday with an 8-3 Frontier League road victory at Louisburg.

THS got off to a good start, scoring four runs in the top of the first.

Lousiburg answered with a run of its own, but the Chieftains responded again with two runs in the third and never looked back. THS scored two more in the sixth and then gave up single runs in the sixth and seventh innings before holding on for the victory.

THS improved to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in Frontier League play.

Cooper Cunningham earned the victory on the hill for Tonganoxie Chieftains Varsity. He gave up three runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven. Brett Ingerson threw 1/3 of an inning in relief.

Austin Fisher went 2-for-4 at the plate in leading THS in hits. Both of his hits were doubles.

Fisher (2), Caden Woods (2) and Jessie Collier all had RBI for Tonganoxie.

Ethan Staples and Collier each stole a base.

Louisburg fell to 1-10 overall and 1-8 in Frontier League play.

Tonganoxie was home Tuesday against Bonner Springs and will be home again Thursday against Eudora.

The team is on the road Tuesday at Baldwin/Bishop Seabury.

Paola 2, THS 1

Tonganoxie High baseball ended up on the wrong side of a low-scoring Frontier League battle April 9.

Paola eventually jumped in front in the bottom of the fourth. With runners on first and second and two out, the Panthers’ Fletcher Aude drove in a run on an 0-2 line-drive single to left field.

THS tied the game in the top of the sixth, but Paola answered in the bottom-half of the inning and held on for the 2-1 victory.

Tonganoxie’s Jessie Collier got the Chieftains started in the top of the sixth with a single to left.

Collier then stole second and scored on Caden Woods’ single to left. Tonganoxie had 1 out with Woods on first, but the Panthers held the Chieftains to a single run after striking out the next two batters.

Paola had one out in the bottom of the sixth when PHS hit a pop fly. But Tonganoxie first baseman Bronson Cunningham committed an error on the play. PHS followed with two singles, the second knocking in what would be the winning run.

Gehrig Goldbeck got Tonganoxie off to a good start in the top of the seventh with a five-pitch walk, but Ethan Staples grounded into a double play and Ethan Basler struck out for the final out.

Collier and Woods both went 2-for-3 against Paola.

Jayden Wilson pitched six innings for Tonganoxie, allowing two runs on eight hits, with one of the runs being earned. He also struck out six and walked a batter.