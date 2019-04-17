EGGstravaganza set for Saturday at Cornerstone

Cornerstone Family Worship will have its EGGstravaganza event next week.

Festivities will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Family Worship, across from the Tonganoxie High School west campus ball fields on U.S. Highway 24-40.

Christian Church to have Easter egg hunt at TCC

Tonganoxie Christian Church will have an Easter egg hunt on Easter Weekend.

Festivities will run 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the church and is open to youths from age 1 to those in fifth grade.

There will be an Easter egg hunt, face painting, petting zoo, inflatables, Easter craft, horseback riding and Easter pictures.

For more about the event, visit tongiecc.org, email april@tongiecc.org or call 913-845-2821.

THS dance, cheer teams offering Easter egg fundraiser

The Chieftain Stars Dance Team and Chieftain Cheerleaders will be doing an Egg My Yard fundraiser.

Residents can order candy filled eggs to be hidden in their yards for Easter morning.

Orders must be made by Friday.

The service is $20 for 24 eggs or $35 for 48 eggs.

To order, contact Gail Kiefer at gkiefer@tong464.org and 785-218-8083 or Mary Bartels at mbartels@tong464.org and 816-810-2641.