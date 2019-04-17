Humanities Kansas recently awarded $4,830 to the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society in support of “The Spring at the Fairchild Farm.”

Joy Lominska serves as project director. The grant allows for research into the history of the spring on the museum grounds and will result in an outdoor display with signage about the spring and how such springs have supported life and spurred development. A grand opening is planned for April 2020.

“Humanities Kansas supports projects that help us better understand our world,” said Julie Mulvihill, executive director of Humanities Kansas. “This project examines our relationship with water by looking at the story of the Fairchild Farm and a nearby natural spring that fueled the farm’s prosperity.”



Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Since 1972, the organization’s pioneering programming, grants and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights. Together with partners and supporters, the organization inspires all Kansans to draw on history, literature, ethics and culture to enrich their lives and serve the communities and state. For more information, visit humanitieskansas.org.