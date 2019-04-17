Teen movie night

Youth can come watch the new to DVD movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” this week.

The event will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Linwood Community Library.

Drinks and snacks are provided. No registration is required.

Easter sunrise service

The Linwood United Methodist Church will host an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Inspiration Point at Tall Oaks, 12778 189th St., Linwood.

A breakfast will follow at 7:30 a.m. and then an Easter service at 9:30 a.m. Both the breakfast and Easter service will take place at the Methodist Church, 324 E. Second St., Linwood.

Researching your home and its history

Diana Staresinic-Deane, Executive Director of the Franklin County Historical Society, will show how to research your property and the people who may have lived there using creative ways to study documents.

The event will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Linwood Community Library.

Participants will learn how to use land data, historic maps, county registers of deeds, historical societies, and other defenders of local history to help figure out the story of a property. This program is a part of Humanities Kansas’ Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau made possible through Humanities Kansas.

Garden exchange

The Linwood Community Library will host its annual Plant and Garden Exchange at the end of April.

During this free event, anyone can come and see what’s available. Plants, seeds, pots and anything else garden related is fair game. Bring something to swap and see if there is something you’d like to take home. You don’t have to bring anything to attend. Rain or shine as everything will be inside the library.

The exchange will officially start at 10 a.m. April 27. The best selection is at the start or even a little early. For questions, call the library at 913-301-3686.