Holy Week services

Five McLouth community churches invite you to attend Holy Week Services during the week leading up to Easter. For decades, it has been a tradition for McLouth’s churches to rotate worship services. Palm Sunday through Good Friday, an evening service will be held at one the five churches. These services will take us through the final week of Jesus’ life and His Crucifixion. We’ll celebrate Jesus Christ’s Resurrection together at the Community Easter Sunrise Service. This is a wonderful opportunity to visit the different churches. Everyone is welcome.

All Evening Services begin at 7 p.m.

Today: Stanwood Friends Church (about 4 miles southeast of McLouth off K-16)

Maundy Thursday: Church of the Nazarene

Good Friday: McLouth United Methodist Church

Sunrise Service (April 21): McLouth United Methodist Church will host the 7 a.m. Easter Sunday Community Sunrise Service.

All of McLouth’s churches will have their traditional Easter Worship services. First Baptist Church of McLouth will have two Easter Services: 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Everyone is invited to celebrate Easter with the church.

McLouth United Methodist Easter Service will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is welcome.

Laughing Lunch coming next week

McLouth High School Class of 1967 classmates and friends will meet for their Laughing Lunch at noon Thursday at Kelley’s in Basehor.

Milestone birthday party is April 27

Friends are invited to celebrate Viola Edmonds’ 100th Birthday from 1-3 p.m. April 27 at McLouth Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall.

Her mailing address for birthday cards is 500 E. Lake St., McLouth 66054.

Vacation Bible School registration

It’s time to register for Vacation Bible School — for all children from 3 years old (potty trained) through youths entering the sixth grade in the fall of 2019.

The session will run from 9 a.m.-noon June 3–7 (Monday through Friday), at First Baptist Church of McLouth.

This year’s theme is “ROAR! Life is Wild; God is Good.” Children will explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life. It should be lots of fun. Online Registration is available now: vbspro.events/p/2019FBCMcLouth.

