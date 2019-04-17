10 years ago: April 15, 2009

Two teams competed Saturday night in the match to see who would be crowned the champion of the Improv Thunderdome and earn a cash prize. One team included Garrett Kelly, a Kansas University junior and a 2006 Tonganoxie High School graduate, along with five other KU students.

The other team included Benjamin Brest, a KU student and a 2004 Tonganoxie High School graduate, along with three other KU students. Benjamin Brest’s group won first place – Garrett Kelly’s group won second place.

Students will start summer break a bit earlier this year. With only two of seven built-in inclement weather days used, the district approved the plan to save the district approximately $25,000 in transportation costs, food service costs and the costs of paraprofessionals.

On Friday, the Board of Canvassers met to verify the result of the April 7 election. Of the 43,610 registered voters in the county, 5,540 cast a ballot for local government leaders and school board leaders. This was down from the 73.1 percent of voters (30,856 people) who voted in the Nov. 4 elections.

With no one filing for the position of Linwood City mayor, Edward Morris received 5 out of 24 write-in votes, making him the mayor.

25 years ago: April 20, 1994

Pelzl’s True Value, winners of the traveling trophy given by the St. Patrick’s committee for best window decoration are shown in a photo – Don Pelzl, Beth Tiner, Melissa Harris, Becky Harris, Elizabeth Wilson, and presenter Georgette Shoemaker.

Tonganoxie High basketball standout Rick Pruitt has singed a letter-of-intent to play basketball at Bethany College in Lindsborg. At Bethany, Pruitt intends to major in art education, and he also is receiving a Bethany art scholarship. Ric is the son of Jerry and Cecilia Pruitt of Tonganoxie.

In celebration of Earth Day, the citizens of Tonganoxie are being asked to take one recyclable item to the volunteer center, on the corner of Second and Church streets on Friday, April 22. The event is an effort to show people how much of a difference just one item per person can make, according to Janet Angell, Community Education / Volunteer Coordinator.

50 years ago: April 17, 1969

Walt Neibarger was presented a 50-year pin at a special meeting of the Valley Falls Lodge No. 21 of the AF & AM.

The low bidder on the new bathhouse at the Tonganoxie Pool was Alvin Shilling for $18,000 with partial Federal Funds.

Sutton-Kolman Ford took out a half-page and smaller ads in the Mirror announcing Ford’s competition to the economy car market, the 6 cylinder Ford Maverick.

This was national library week, “Be All You Can Read!” with the Tonganoxie Library also listing the Record Albums that could be checked out.

75 years ago: April 13, 1944

S/Sgt Gerald McCaffrey reports back that war hasn’t been so bad, but guesses he’s been lucky. He has three service ribbons-one for the Asiatic sector, pre-Pearl Harbor service and one for Guadalcanal. He was diagnosed with malaria and has been ferried back to Hawaii. It took 17 days to get back 7,000 miles in the Pacific on a carrier. We’re glad to have him home if just for a while.

An unlucky Kansas City family learned the hard way that storing a large amount of cash at home doesn’t pay off. Seems that this uninformed couple decided to hide $1000 in their bedroom, which then caught fire. First State Bank assures everyone that depositors are protected by high standards at their location. Don’t take chances because we don’t have money to burn.

Fairy June Seymour, Virgil Morey and others are appearing in a musical comedy sponsored by the Tonganoxie PTA. Dancing and singing are the order of the event entitled “Scouting in Scranton.” It’s delightful entertainment about a talent scout looking for actors and actresses to send to Hollywood.

Bud Shoemaker was the guest of honor at a family dinner hosted by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Shoemaker. He will be leaving soon for the service and friends and family want to send him off with love and a good meal.

100 years ago: April 17, 1919

The Waterloo Boy tractor will demonstrate its good points at the big tractor demonstration April 22 near Basehor. See this demonstration and then order your tractor from E.N. Taylor.

For Sale - Late model light Mitchell six touring car, tires almost new, car repainted - looks and runs like new; will sell for cash or will trade for livestock. B.R. Umholtz, Neely, Kansas.

Washington D.C. — A call for two thousand young Americans to man the ships of the new merchant marine was issued today by the shipping board. They will be put in training for two months as apprentice seamen, firemen and stewards.

Washington D.C - Three thousand internal revenue agents working in specially arranged zones throughout the United States will enforce prohibition after July 1, according to plans announced today by the revenue bureau. Nearly 800 inspectors will be added to the force of 2,283 revenue agents already available for police regulations and the machinery will be in working order before the date when absolute prohibition becomes effective.

125 years ago: April 19, 1894

The new city council met in adjourned session last Thursday evening, and the rest of the appointments to city offices were announced and confirmed. W. Laming, Jr. was appointed city treasurer, R.H. Southard street commissioner, and Gustave Schoenau lamp lighter.

A little over $400 was turned over to the new administration. Of this amount, $217 belongs to the well fund and is unavailable, leaving an available fund of about $200.

At the Republican primaries last Saturday, H. Metz and Harry LeVan were elected judges and J.W. Ratliff and M.C. Harris clerks, the meeting having first chosen Capt. Taylor chairman. Twelve candidates for delegates and twelve for alternates were nominated, the six of each receiving the highest number of votes to be declared the choice of the primary.

About 64 votes were cast and the following were elected delegates: Henry Metz, W. Laming Jr., Jas. Duncanson, S.B. Lawrence and William Heynen. There was a tie between Geo. Needham and another nominee, and a quarter was flipped to decide which should go. It fell in the former’s favor. The alternates were: J. Winslow, S.A. Pearson, T.J. Stout, M. Chamberlin, A.A. Moody and Asa Dreisbach.