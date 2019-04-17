Tonganoxie High softball evened its record at 4-4 after Thursday’s 18-5 victory against Louisburg.

THS also won the second game of a doubleheader April 9 against Paola, 7-4. THS was 4-4 overall and 2-4 in Frontier League play heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader at Bonner Springs. THS is back home Thursday agaisnt Spring Hill and then on the road Tuesday at Baldwin.