Tonganoxie softball routs Louisburg
April 17, 2019
Tonganoxie High softball evened its record at 4-4 after Thursday’s 18-5 victory against Louisburg.
THS also won the second game of a doubleheader April 9 against Paola, 7-4. THS was 4-4 overall and 2-4 in Frontier League play heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader at Bonner Springs. THS is back home Thursday agaisnt Spring Hill and then on the road Tuesday at Baldwin.
