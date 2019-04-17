Tonganoxie High School celebrated its prom with festivities April 6 in Lawrence.

Many students took outdoor photos and gathered in various groups for dinner at area restaurants before venturing off to the prom, which again took place at the Kansas Union Ballroom on the University of Kansas campus.

Mark Greathouse Photography captured photos of the event and then students danced the night away.

Prom royalty this year were Adam DeMaranville and Bailey Bradley.

When prom finished up in Lawrence, students came back to Tonganoxie to celebrate After Prom festivities at the THS west campus gymnasium into the early hours of the next morning.