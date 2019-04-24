Tonganoxie heads into play this week with a 7-5 record.

The Chieftains swept Bonner Springs, 10-0 and 9-3, on April 16 in Tonganoxie and then followed up with a split against Spring Hill on Thursday in games that also were played at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

Tonganoxie won the first game, 3-0, against the Broncos, but fell in the second, 5-3. THS actually had a 3-1 lead in the second game, but SHHS scored four unanswered runs in the later innings and earned the split.

Tonganoxie played Thursday at Baldwin after The Mirror’s print deadline. The Chieftains are off a week and will return to action this coming Tuesday with a home doubleheader against Ottawa in the final regular-season home games for THS.

THS may get a home game in the postseason. Tonganoxie currently is the No. 7 seed in the Class 4A East Regional. Eudora is the No. 1 seed with a 12-1 record. If the bracket were to start now, THS would play No. 10 Fort Scott (7-6) in the first round of regionals.

Teams must win two games in regionals to advance to state.