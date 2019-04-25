Tonganoxie USD 464 patrons had another meeting to discuss how to proceed with a potential school bond issue for an upgraded high school.

The meeting took place Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline in the Chieftain Room on the THS East Campus.

Patrons are looking at a bond issue that could raise property tax slightly, with one option raising taxes $33 annually on a house valued at $200,000.

After an exercise on how to upgrade the THS campus and what could be left out at this time, the consensus was to add a learning center in some configuration, along with a new competition gymnasium, while looking to repurpose the west campus into a community center and district offices. Those options would come with a bond issue starting around $45 million.

Patrons on the vision committee looked at a $41 million bond issue that wouldn’t include a tax increase, but again, group consensus was that such a plan wouldn’t address needs while building for the future.

Look for more on Tuesday’s meeting in next week’s print edition.