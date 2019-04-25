Cole Sample broke his own school record again Saturday at the Kansas Relays.

Competing in the shot put on Saturday, The THS junior threw 58 feet, 11.5 inches on his second attempt to finish fourth overall. It was his second event at the Kansas Relays and he finished in the top 12 in both.

Sample’s throw put him in second place at the time and he didn’t improve in the finals. Sample scratched on his fifth throw – his furthest of all six.

“I knew there were some kids out there that had better throws,” Sample said. “I just tried to keep pushing it on all my other throws.”

Sample also represented the Tonganoxie with a 155-foot-3 throw in the discus, but missed the finals by just 3 feet and finished 11th overall.

Tonganoxie senior Corrin Searcy raced for a time of 1:03.4 in the 400-meter dash and took 31st overall on the girls side in the event at Rock Chalk Park.

THS continues the season with the Piper Invitational at 3:30 p.m. today.

The team gets a bit of a break before the Frontier League Meet at 3:30 p.m. May 10 in Paola.

Regionals will be May 17 at Abilene. Field events will start at 3:30 p.m., prelims at 4:45 p.m. and finals at 6 p.m.

Teams there along with THS will be Abilene, Atchison, Buhler, Chapman, Piper, Nickerson, Hayden and Wamego.



State will be May 24 and 25 in Wichita.

Tonganoxie Invitational

The Chieftains had several athletes place at their home meet April 9 at Beatty Field.

Corinn Searcy placed second in the 100 meters with a 13.62-second time. She also won the 200 meters with a 27.6 time.

The 4x400 relay team took first (4 minutes, 26.93 seconds), while Emma Sunderland placed third in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches. Hattie Baldock also placed for THS in the high jump. Her best height was 4-4.

Sunderland also placed second in the pole vault with a height of 7-6. Teammate Raena Somolik placed third with a 7-0 height.

Merkaia Khantaboury nabbed silver in the triple jump. She jumped to a mark of 33-5.

In the shot put Layce McCoy threw 31-6 for second and Sydney Padfield threw 28-3 for third. McCoy won the discus with a throw of 89-5. Padfield wasn’t far behind in third with a best mark of 83-4. Harlei Hendrix finished fourth in the javelin with an 80-3 throw and McCoy seventh with a 76-4 heave.

On the boys side, Elijah Tyner placed third in the 100 with a time of 12.16. Ethan Larson placed seventh (12.54).

Kris Hurla took sixth in the 200 (25.52), while Jakob Edholm placed second in the 800 (2:08.36). Josh Bosley was right behind with a third-place finish (2:12.42).

THS went 1-2-3 in the 1,600, with just more than 2 seconds separating first from third.

Dylan Graham placed first (4:45.65), Jakob Foley second (4:55.88) and Calvin Morgan third (4:56.99).

In the 3,200, Morgan placed first (10:44.98), Foley second (10:44.62) and Edholm fourth (11:38.47).

Dallas Bond won the 110 hurdles with a 16.63 time and the 300 hurdles with a 43.23 time.

Tonganoxie’s lone relay to grab a medal was the 4x400. That team placed third with a 3:45.72 time.

Bond also placed fifth in the high jump with a 5-6 height.

Dylan Lang placed second in the pole vault with a height of 10-0 and Tyner second in the long jump with a distance of 20-1.75. Hurla placed fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 37-1, while Jacob Maxwell was right behind in sixth (36-4).

Cole Sample won the shot with a 56-11.25 throw, nearly 9 feet ahead of second place. He also won the discus with a 149-0 throw.

­­— Shawn Linenberger contributed to this story.