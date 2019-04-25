Tonganoxie High School and McLouth High School soon will be celebrating alumni reunions.

In Tonganoxie, the THS Class of 1994 is serving as the host of the 84th Annual THS Alumni Banquet. The event will start at 6 p.m. May 11 at the Chieftain Room on the THS East Campus.

Special recognition this year will be for the Class of 1969, which is celebrating its 50th reunion, and the Class of 1994, which is celebrating 25 years since graduating.

Cost is $25 for one or $40 for two or more.

McLouth will also be celebrating its reunion on Mother’s Day weekend also. The banquet starts at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the school cafeteria.

All classes are welcome to attend. There will be special recognition for the Classes of 2019, 2009, 1994, 1979, 1969 and 1959.

Anyone attending is asked to bring a covered dish. Entry fee is $5 per person or $8 per couple.