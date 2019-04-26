Tonganoxie High couldn’t get its offense going in the quarterfinals of this year’s Butch Foster Memorial Baseball Tournament.

Paola shut out THS, 8-0, Thursday in the first round at CommunityAmerica Ballpark in Kansas City, Kan.

Paola got out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and extended the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the second. Another pair of runs in the fourth and three in the sixth gave the Panthers the victory.

Paola actually only had two more hits than Tonganoxie (7-5). The Chieftains had chances, but couldn’t capitalize. They left nine batters on base, compared to Paola’s seven.

Brett Ingerson gave up five runs on six hits in three innings of work. He struck out three and walked six in the loss.

Bronson Cunningham gave up one hit and three runs — one unearned — in three innings. He also struck out five and walked eight.

Austin Fisher went 2-for-4, while Bronson Cunningham, Jessie Collier and Jayden Wilson each had a hit against Paola.

Tonganoxie fell to 4-8 with the loss, while Paola moved to 8-3.

The Chieftains will take on Holton (6-4) at 6 p.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals. Bonner Springs (5-5) will meet Paola at 2 p.m. Friday in the championship semifinals. Bonner defeated Holton, 11-1, in the quarterfinals.

On the other side of the bracket, Spring Hill defeated Perry-Lecompton, 5-4, and Basehor-Linwood dropped Baldwin, 7-4.

Spring Hill (11-3) takes on Basehor-Linwood (8-4) at 4 p.m. Friday in the other championship semifinal, while PLHS (3-7) takes on Baldwin (6-6) in the other consolation semifinal at noon Friday.

Saturday’s schedule will start with the seventh-place game at 10 a.m., fifth-place game at noon, third-place game at 2 p.m. and championship at 4 p.m.