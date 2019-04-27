Tonganoxie High softball heads into the home stretch of the schedule with a another potential state berth in site.

After losing five seniors from the Chieftains’ best team in school history last spring, THS has gotten hot down the stretch.

Tonganoxie opened the season 2-4, but has gone 7-1 since that stretch entering play Tuesday.

THS currently is the No. 6 seed in the Class 4A East Regional.

If regionals started today, THS would play No. 11 Atchison (7-7) in the regional semifinals at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. Tonganoxie would need to win two regional games to make it back to the state tournament.

After 14 games, Sarah Mays leads the team in hits with 21. Lauren Gray and Erin Gallagher each have 20, while Bridget Knipp has 17 and Brenn Shryock 16.

Knipp is the team leader in doubles with six, while Cadence Cole and Gray each have five and Gallagher four.

Cole and Destiny Dishman each have two triples on the season, with Shryock and Gray with a triple each so far this season.

Knipp has the team lead in homers (4), with Gallagher (3) and Cole and Sam Reynolds (2 each) close behind.

Mays also is the RBI leader with 20, as Knipp has 16, Gallagher 15 and Cole 13.

Gallagher and Gray have the most runs this season, each with 17.

Shryock has the most walks with 11 and the best batting average (.485).

Gallagher is batting .465, Mays .457 and Gray .444.

Reynolds has pitched 47.2 innings, Gallagher 24 and Mays 9.2. Reynolds is 4-3, Mays 2-0 and Gallagher 1-2.

Reynolds has the best ERA at 2.49, while Gallagher is at 5.83 and Mays at 8.69.

Reynolds leads the team in strikeouts (49), while giving up 15 walks.

Tonganoxie plays its final home games at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday against Ottawa and then finishes out the regular season with road doubleheaders Thursday at Bishop Ward and Monday at Jeff West.

Regionals will be the week of May 13.

2019 THS season results

TURNER W, 10-0 (1-0, 0-0)

TURNER, W, 21-6 (2-0, 0-0)

at Piper, L, 10-6, (2-1, 0-1)

at Piper, L, 15-3 (2-2, 0-2)

at Eudora, L, 4-0 (2-3, 0-3)

at Paola, L, 3-1 (2-4, 0-4)

AT PAOLA, W, 7-4 (3-4, 1-4)

at Louisburg, W, 18-5 (4-4, 2-4)

BONNER SPRINGS, W, 10-0 (5-4, 3-4)

BONNER SPRINGS, W, 9-3 (6-4, 4-4)

SPRING HILL, W, 3-0 (7-4, 5-4)

SPRING HILL, L, 5-3 (7-5, 5-5)

at Baldwin, W, 16-1 (8-5, 6-5)

at Baldwin, W, 10-4 (9-5, 7-5)