Tonganoxie USD 464 patrons will have a final opportunity to attend an informational meeting and open house in advance of the mail-in bond election this weekend at Tonganoxie High School.

DLR Group and Tonganoxie USD 464 administrators will be available for tours and open houses, as well as to answer questions about the proposed $51.4 million bond issue 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Chieftain Room on the THS east campus.

The final session in a series of community meetings will consist of an architect, contractor, finance expert and district administrator at individual tables answering questions from the public, just as previous meetings have been conducted.

The proposed bond issue, if passed, would substantially change the landscape of the THS campus. The project is expected to come with a 3-mill increase for residents’ property tax. The state also will cover 15 percent of costs if the bond passes.

The impact on a $150,000 home would be a monthly tax increase of $4.31.

The voter registration deadline to receive ballots is Aug. 15. Ballots will be mailed out Aug. 16 and Election Day will be Sept. 5. That means ballots will be due back by noon to the election office.