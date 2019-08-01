Local authorities arrested a 26-year-old man Tuesday a few hours after he had escaped custody in Leavenworth County.

Bradley S. Fischer Jr. was in custody of Coffey County deputies in southern Leavenworth County during an investigation when he absconded about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 16000 block of 222nd Street. Fischer, who was in handcuffs and a belly chain, fled east on foot. Authorities searched the area and found Fischer about 5:15 p.m. in a wooded area near his point of escape.

Fischer had been wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle and local warrants in Coffey County.

Officers from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee Police Department all worked with Coffey County Sheriff’s office in apprehending him.

Leavenworth County officers took Fischer from the scene to Leavenworth County Jail.