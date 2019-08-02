Leadership Southern Leavenworth County celebrated its 30th graduating class with a celebratory luncheon.

The event took place May 1 at Lynnmark Mercantile in Basehor.

Becky Gripp of Onward Financial, Inc., provided the keynote speech at the celebration, while Katy Torneden was recognized as Outstanding Leader of the Year for Leadership SLC, which formerly was known as Southern Leavenworth County Leadership Development.

Students had four volunteer groups this year, one that involved the Be New Youth Center, another that helped in providing smoke detector equipment for fire departments throughout the county and another that helped provide the Basehor Police Department with tourniquets. A fourth dealt with providing a fundraiser for an organization that promotes mental health among first responders throughout the county. After presentations are given during the final class in April, LSLC board members score each of the projects and their presentations based on a rubric. The project aiding smoke detector installation was named the top project. Each member of the group received a $50 gift card.

Class members earning participation certificates were Morgan Lackner, Community National Bank, and Mackenzie Bizzell, Basehor-Linwood High School. Both fulfilled nearly all requirements and can participate in those activities in the future of receive their graduation plaques.

Graduating this year were Debbie Adair, Community National Bank; Jami Angell-Burke, First State Bank and Trust; Cooper Arnold, Foxtail Farm; Nathaniel Baker, Lansing High School; Kathleen Boyd Bullock, Tonganoxie Public Library; Shawna Kirk, Tonganoxie High School; Janette Labbee-Holdeman, retired resident and community advocate; Anthony Malleck, Basehor-Linwood High School; Brandon Marshall, Tonganoxie police; Wendy Dedeke, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office; Mollie Hill, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office; Annelise Holland, Lansing High School; Molly Johnson, Kindred Bio; Blake Phillips, Tonagnoxie High School; Katy Torneden, First State Bank and Trust; and John Zmibelman, Tonganoxie City Fire Department.

The class ran from September to April. Members gathered monthly for sessions about understanding personality types and how people best give and receive information, teambuilding strategies, city, county and state government, Dole Institute of Politics, Lawrence Journal-World, local education and the Lansing Correctional Facility. The class rotates from year to year visiting the Tonganoxie, Basehor-Linwood and Lansing school districts, along with city halls in Tonganoxie, Basehor and Lansing.

The class also visits the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Leavenworth County Justice Center and Breakout Leavenworth. The final class session is a visit to Topeka for stops at the Kansas Statehouse, Kansas Supreme Court and the Brown v. Board National Historic Site.

The community leadership program also incorporates competencies from and works in accordance with the Kansas Leadership Center.

The first session for 2019-20 will be Sept. 11 with orientation and personal development at the community room at Basehor Community Library. Leadership LSC currently is taking applications for the new year.

For more information or to request an application, email slcldsec@gmail.com.