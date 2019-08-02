Authorities found a 33-year-old Lenexa man Thursday hiding under a vehicle in Linwood several hours after fleeing on foot from an accident.

A Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks officer reportedly first saw Terry Claypool on a motorcycle about 12:30 p.m. Thursday near 189th Street and Linwood Road. The officer learned of an attempt-to-locate request on the police scanner and later observed and pursued the motorcycle, as Claypool had multiple warrants for various charges in Johnson County.

During the officer’s pursuit, another vehicle intentionally struck Claypool’s motorcycle near Kansas Highway 32 and Stranger Creek. Claypool fled on foot and into a wooded area, according to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s office, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Leavenworth Count deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers arrived and established a perimeter.

A truck towed the motorcycle from the scene as authorities interviewed witnesses. It was determined that Claypool ran deeper into the woods and along Stranger Creek.

Deputies and troopers, acting on a tip several hours later, arrested Claypool without incident about 6:50 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Park Street. He was hiding under a car behind the home.

Claypool was arrested for the Johnson County warrants and charges stemming from pursuit and obstruction charges.

Additional follow-up on the case may result in further charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Claypool was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail. Charges are being forwarded to the Leaveworth County Attorney’s office.